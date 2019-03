An 85-year-old pensioner who went missing from her home in Padiham has been found safe and well.

The police made an appeal to members of the public earlier today after Elsie Nutter was last seen at her home off Moor Lane, Padiham, at 10-30am this morning.

Elsie has been found safe and well.

A police spokesman said: "Good news folks! Elsie Nutter who was missing from home has been found safe and well. Thanks for sharing and happy Sunday!"