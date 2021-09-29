Update: M65 re-opens after crash forced closure for several hours
A stretch of the eastbound M65 in Burnley, which was closed for several hours today after a crash, has now re-opened.
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 2:31 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 2:32 pm
Emergency services were called out at 2am after a car crashed and overturned on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 10 (Burnley, Padiham) and 12 (Nelson, Brierfield).
The motorway was closed eastbound between the two junctions whilst emergency services work at the scene, close to junction 11.
The closure brought traffic to a standstill across parts of Burnley.