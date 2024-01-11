This breed used to be known as the Ormskirk Heeler or the Ormskirk Terrier.

Lancashire's very own dog breed, the Lancashire Heeler, has gained official recognition in America.

The breed, known for it's distinctive black and tan colouring, and small, sturdy stature, was accepted into the American Kennel Club's register on January 1, 2024. This means that dogs of that breed will be allowed to compete in the Herding category. The breed earned full recognition from The Kennel Club in the UK in 1981.

Is the breed rare?

The fight to get the breed recognised in the States was led by Sheryl Bradbury, President of the United States Lancashire Heeler Club (USLHC), who began the process in 2017. This required proof of a minimum of 20 litters bred with a three-generation pedigree. This insures that the breed is established and sustainable. Bradbury estimates there are about 400 Lancashire Heelers in America.

In the UK, the breed was recognised as a vulnerable native breed by The Kennel Club in 2006, which means that annual registration figures are 300 or less.

Jeff Kestner, Club Chair of Judges’ Education Committee, said the recognition will help people identify the breed, with many dogs mistaken for cross-breeds. He said: "Lancashire Heelers have also been called [mini] Dobermans, Manchester Terrier mixes, and [even] some sort of Corgi.”

He added: "The breed is different, but in a good way. It’s not a run-of-the-mill dog. Its eyes and expression are like magnets. Being a herding breed, it is extremely intelligent — it definitely needs a job to do.”

About the Lancashire Heeler

