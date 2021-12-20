Tyre fire breaks out at commercial property in Nelson sending plumes of smoke into town

Five fire engines from Nelson, Colne, Burnley, and Hyndburn were first called to the building in Bankhouse Road at around 3.55pm today (December 20).

A stinger appliance from Skelmersdale and an aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn also attended to help extinguish the flames.

At 5.35pm, the fire service confirmed three more fire engines had been brought in to help control the blaze.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The incident involved tyres inside a commercial property approximately 10x10m in size.

"Firefighters are likely to remain in attendance for several hours."

Footage from the scene showed smoke billowed up into the air as flames erupted from the windows of the property.

A large fire tore through the roof of a commercial property in Nelson (Credit: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service)

Roads in the area were closed while firefighters battled the blaze, with residents urged to close their windows and doors due to the smoke.

No injuries were reported by the fire service.

"There are a few road closures in the area being managed by Lancashire Police," the spokesman added.

"One of the main closures is at Bradley Road outside Nelson Fire Station.

Firefighters said they were likely to remain in attendance for several hours (Credit: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service)

"Please avoid the area unless necessary."

