Two more Covid deaths in Burnley

A total of 20,581 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Burnley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 29 (Wednesday), up from 19,550 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Burnley now stands at 23,036 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 18,891.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 790,005 over the period, to 12,559,926.

Burnley

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest six-day period in Burnley.

The dashboard shows 318 people had died in the area by December 29 (Wednesday) – up from 316 on Thursday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 20,773 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Burnley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Burnley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 58,233 people had received both jabs by December 28 (Tuesday) – 70% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.