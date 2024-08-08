Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two teenagers have been arrested after a 12-year-old boy was knocked down by a car in Nelson yesterday.

A 16-year-old boy, from Nelson, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and an 18-year-old man, also from Nelson, has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. Both remain in custody.

Police started following a Ford Focus after it was spotted driving anti-socially in the Leeds Road area at around 4pm yesterday.

The car made off onto Barkerhouse Road, and then onto Southfield Street, where it collided with a boy crossing the road. The car then crashed further up the road, with the driver and a passenger making off from the vehicle.

Police are still appealing for information following the incident in Southfield Street, Nelson.

The boy, who was taken to hospital, has now been discharged.

A police spokesman said: “We are continuing to investigate and anyone who has any information or footage should contact us on 101 quoting log 0911 of August 7th or email [email protected].”