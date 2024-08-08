Two arrests after Nelson hit-and-run

By John Deehan
Published 8th Aug 2024, 18:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two teenagers have been arrested after a 12-year-old boy was knocked down by a car in Nelson yesterday.

A 16-year-old boy, from Nelson, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and an 18-year-old man, also from Nelson, has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. Both remain in custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police started following a Ford Focus after it was spotted driving anti-socially in the Leeds Road area at around 4pm yesterday.

The car made off onto Barkerhouse Road, and then onto Southfield Street, where it collided with a boy crossing the road. The car then crashed further up the road, with the driver and a passenger making off from the vehicle.

Police are still appealing for information following the incident in Southfield Street, Nelson.Police are still appealing for information following the incident in Southfield Street, Nelson.
Police are still appealing for information following the incident in Southfield Street, Nelson.

The boy, who was taken to hospital, has now been discharged.

A police spokesman said: “We are continuing to investigate and anyone who has any information or footage should contact us on 101 quoting log 0911 of August 7th or email [email protected].”

Related topics:NelsonPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice