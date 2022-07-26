Emergency services were called to reports of an “industrial accident” in Smalden Lane at around 2.15pm on Tuesday (July 26).

Two air ambulances, a land ambulance and a rapid response vehicle descended on the scene alongside police.

“We are asking motorists to avoid the area and to find alternative routes where possible,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Smalden Lane remained closed in both directions for several hours and a diversion was put in place.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.