Turf Moor seat sale offers Clarets fans chance to own a piece of Burnley Football Club history

Burnley supporters are being given the chance to get their hands on the famous claret and blue wooded seats from Turf Moor's Cricket Field Stand.

In position since the stand opened in 1969, the seats have witnessed the club’s historic journey from the top-flight of English football and back again.

Burnley FC in the Community will be holding the sale in the Bob Lord concourse tomorrow and Friday between 10am - 2pm, with the seats available in the concourse with entrance via Harry Potts Way through gate B2.

New plastic seats are being installed in the visitors' section of the Cricket Field Stand

The seats have been dismantled and consist of the wooden seat, the wooden back and iron supports each side, and are being offered for a voluntary charitable donation of £10 per seat or £15 for two.

Burnley FC in the Community staff will be on hand to support on both days and cash and card payment will be accepted.

Funds raised from the sale of the seats will support three local worthwhile charities;

- Burnley FC in the Community engages with over 27,000 community participants a year, with a mission to inspire, support and deliver change to communities across East Lancashire and West Yorkshire. Registered charity number 1155856.

- Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal raises awareness of prostate cancer and the importance of testing for the disease in men. The charity’s overall goal is to help save local men's lives with simple PSA blood testing events at local sports grounds. Registered charity number 1183412.

- Cares Cancer Charity supports the people of East Lancashire by raising awareness of the importance of early assessment and diagnosis of cancer, therefore helping to improve the lives of local people. Registered charity number 1168325.

Any local businesses or organisations that would like a bulk number of seats can contact Sinead on s.kennedypeers@burnleyfc.com or 01282 704 716, or call in and speak to BFCitC staff at the sale.