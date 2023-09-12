Retired PD Kato died from cancer with his family by his side.

Tributes have been paid to a retired police dog who helped keep the streets of Lancashire safe for six years.

A Lancashire police spokesman said: "With a very heavy heart RPD Kato’s handler would like you all to know that at 12.36hrs yesterday Kato crossed rainbow bridge with his family by his side.

"He retired to his handler in 2021 after six incredibly busy years.

"He was diagnosed with cancer in June which he fought with sheer determination for as long as possible.

"A cruel end for this amazing dog but he leaves us all with so many happy memories and stories.

"The best partner in crime I could have asked for and it was truly an honour to have been his handler.

"Thank you to Cath for instilling the foundations as a puppy to produce a strong, brave, bold and loving dog.