Tributes for former Burnley FC commercial manager

Tributes have been paid to former Burnley Football Club commercial manager Joyce Pickles, who died on Friday.

A popular figure around Turf Moor, the mother-of-two worked in a variety of roles at the club from the 1970s to the 1990s.

Burnley FC said in a statement: “Burnley Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the death of former commercial manager, Joyce Pickles.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club at this time are with family and friends.”

After leaving Turf Moor Joyce went into business with former manager Frank Casper, forming sport clothing firm Superleague Kits.

She also served Lancashire FA for 13 years as a marketing and sponsorship consultant and worked in the commercial department at Wigan Warriors.

Lancashire FA’s head of commercial and operations, David Chell, who worked with Ms Pickles for several years, said: “Joyce showed tremendous attitude and passion for her work across all aspects of the commercial operations since she joined Lancashire FA 13 years ago.

“She had an unquestionable knowledge and impact in gaining sponsors for many of our county cup competitions, using the contacts she had on a national basis. This is one example of exactly what she will be remembered so fondly for.”