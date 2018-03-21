Trendy canalside apartments coming soon in Burnley

Trendy canalside apartments for the next generation are coming to Burnley.



The show apartment for the new canalside Bridgewalk Apartments on Sandygate in Burnley, has been unveiled prior to the official launch of the full development in April.

Burnley’s housing landscape is changing dramatically with Burnley Council working with several developers who are building modern affordable homes and apartments across the borough for the next generation.

Bridgewalk Apartments, a £2m. scheme which comprises 16 luxury apartments over four floors, situated in the ‘OnTheBanks’ canalside development within the historic Weavers’ Triangle, is an example of new homes primarily aimed at first time buyers, with Help to Buy assistance.

Burnley Council Leader, Coun. Mark Townsend said: “The show apartment looks great and represents a new era in providing a modern housing offer here in Burnley.

“The apartments will bring the OnTheBanks canalside development to life, and will be key to promoting urban living in and around the town centre, which the council sees as an important priority for Burnley’s economic growth.

“Burnley is truly embracing the trend of urban living, recognising that millennials and baby boomers are looking to live in modern environments close to town centres and leisure facilities.

“A number of Burnley town centre buildings are being lovingly converted in to stylish spacious apartments, and there are several modern housing developments underway across Burnley transforming the housing offer here in the town.”

“The Bridge Walk apartments are in a great location, situated on the waterside, close to the town centre and its range of shops, restaurants and bars as well as being within walking distance of the Manchester Road Railway Station with easy access into Manchester via the direct rail link.”

The Bridgewater Apartments scheme has been part grant funded by Homes England and development finance from the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership.

Tim Webber, MBE, managing director of developers Barnfield Construction, said: “The continued development of the OnTheBanks scheme is very important to the economic growth of Burnley. This exciting addition of these stylish, high quality apartments will really help to activate this area that has already seen high level investment in both infrastructure and commercial space."

Kathryn Molloy, Head of LEP Co-ordination and Development, said: “It’s a real testament to the progress that Lancashire is making in the housing sector this government backed scheme has been built in Burnley.

“The LEP’s investment through the Growing Places fund has helped play a key role in kick-starting the Bridgewalk Apartments scheme and helping attract further Government support.

“All across Lancashire, the LEP is investing strategically to support development with the aim of building 40,000 new homes in the next decade.

“The Bridgewalk Apartments are just one example of the many housing schemes local people can expect to see get underway as the LEP delivers our ambitious strategic plan to drive economic growth and transform the county’s economy."