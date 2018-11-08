Treasured memories of a Burnley's man life through war and peace

A beautiful scrap book of wartime memories has been shared by an elderly Burnley lady written by her loving father.



Shirley Bannister said she treasures the tiny book which her father Fred Howe kept during his service in the 61st infantry Division during the Second World War.

Fred Howe in his war years

In it, Fred kept photographs of his sweetheart Lily, whom he married at Ebenezer Baptist Church, describing it as "the happiest day of my life", which was followed by a reception at the Co-op Cafe and a honeymoon in Lancaster.

Fred had four brothers, one of whom was a prisoner-of-war, and one sister.

Fred survived the war without a scratch, although he did have a very scrapes, once landing in a tree after his parachute failed to open. After the war he went on to become a painter and decorator, and managed to fall through a glass roof.

He was also well known in Burnley from his time as a drummer with the band The Electrons.

Fred died in 2002 aged 86.