Two cars destroyed after crash on Ribble Valley road

Two cars collided on the A59 at the junction of Bracewell Lane near Gisburn at approximately 4pm on Monday (January 3).

Pictures from the scene show two cars were left mangled following the crash, with debris scattered across the road.

Police confirmed no serious injuries were sustained during the incident.

Two cars were left mangled following a crash near Gisburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers urged motorists to avoid the area while the scene was cleared, but the road has since reopened.

