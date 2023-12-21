Tree crashes down on double decker bus on busy Burnley road as Storm Pia brings 70mph winds to the borough
These were the scenes this morning when high winds, brought by Storm Pia, caused a section of a conifer tree to snap and fall onto a bus as it travelled through Cliviger.
The incident happened at around 7am on Burnley Road as the 592 Firstbus was travelling from Todmorden towards Burnley. Fortunately nobody appears to have been seriously injured and the road was only closed for a short time.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for gusts of up to 70mph and the warning is in place until 9pm this evening.