Traffic accident closes Carr Road in Nelson and all junctions leading to it

By Sue Plunkett
Published 27th Dec 2024, 12:11 GMT
A car accident has closed a road in Nelson this lunch-time.

Carr Lane, and all junctions leading to it, have been closed by police. Motorists have been advised to take a different route.

