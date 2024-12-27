Traffic accident closes Carr Road in Nelson and all junctions leading to it
A car accident has closed a road in Nelson this lunch-time.
Carr Lane, and all junctions leading to it, have been closed by police. Motorists have been advised to take a different route.
