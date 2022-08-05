The vehicle caught fire on the hard should of the westbound carriageway between junctions 9 and 8 at around 3.10pm on Friday (August 5).

Three fire engines from Burnley and Hyndburn attended the scene.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets, 10 litres of foam, four breathing apparatus, a reciprocating saw, poly booms and clay mats to extinguish the flames.

Two lanes out of three were closed as emergency services made the area safe, resulting in delays of around 30 minutes.

“Please allow extra time for your journey as delays remain on the approach,” a spokesman for National Highways said.

In an update posted at 5pm, it was confirmed lanes 2 and 3 had reopened as well as the entry slip road at junction 9.

One lane remained closed while the burnout vehicle was recovered.