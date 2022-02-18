This is the latest news from the bus, tram and train services as Lancashire braces for Storm Eunice

These are the latest travel updates...

Blackpool Transport

Blackpool's bus and tram operator said extremely high winds forecast for today could impact its services.

It said: "Our teams will be doing everything they can to keep you moving without disruption but please, plan your journey in advance, leave yourself some extra time and try to use routes that don't travel along the promenade if possible.

"If our team can help you plan any alternative journeys please do feel free to get in touch via our social media channels, website or call us on 01253 473001 between 11am and 3pm."

Avanti West Coast

Avanti West Coast "strongly recommends" that customers do not travel today. Customers booked to travel today can travel anytime on Saturday (February 19) using their original travel tickets. Alternatively, customers can claim a fee-free refund at their point of purchase, including those with Advance tickets.

Weather experts at the Met Office have issued an amber weather warning for gale force winds in Lancashire as Storm Eunice strikes the UK today

Those who do need to travel are warned that trains across the Avanti West Coast network will be operating to an amended timetable today – with fewer services and some journeys involving changes.

In addition, an emergency speed restriction of 50mph will be in place on most of the route, significantly extending journey times.

TransPennine Express

TPE is urging customers across its network not to travel today (Friday, February 18), with Storm Eunice likely to cause significant disruption to it services

Emergency speed restrictions are being put in place by Network Rail and TPE will be operating a 'minimal train plan'.

As a result of the disruption, the train company is strongly urging customers to travel on Saturday, instead.

Northern

Northern says trains across its network will be 'cancelled, amended or revised' and is advising passengers not to travel today.

Some Manchester-bound services from Preston, Blackpool North and Buckshaw Parkway have been cancelled this morning.

Tickets dated today will be valid to travel on Saturday (February 19) and Monday, (February 21).

If you are unable to travel, fee free refunds will be available.

Motorways

M65 - One lane closed and slow traffic due to emergency barrier repairs on M65 Westbound between J5 A6077 (Guide / Shadsworth) and J4 A666 Earcroft Way (Darwen / Blackburn South).