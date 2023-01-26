These are Lancashire’s speed camera locations in place until Tuesday when Lancashire Road Safety Partnership will reveal new sites for February
Lancashire’s speed camera locations for the remainder of January
In Lancashire 53 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 49 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during January as well as four motorways.
Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.
Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including theM6, M61, M55 and M65.
A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.
"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."
Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during January
Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:
A585, Amounderness Way, Victoria Rd West to Eros Roundabout (40mph), Cleveleys
A679 Accrington Road (30mph), Hapton
B6241 Tom Benson Way (40mph), Preston
A49 Preston Road (30mph), Coppull
A570 Rainford Road (60mph), Bickerstaff
A671 Westway (30mph), Burnley
A59 Preston New Road (Eastbound) (50mph), Samlesbury
A678 Blackburn Road, Nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30mph), Rishton
B6243 Preston Rd, From Whittingham Lane To Near To Alston Lane Primary (30mph), Grimsargh
A570 Southport Road (30mph), Ormskirk
A59, Clitheroe By-Pass (60mph), Chatburn
A584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Blackpool Rd Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton
A5147 New Street (30mph), Halsall
A6 Garstang Rd, From LFRS Headquarters To Watling Street Rd (30mph), Preston
A577 Ormskirk Road/Blaguegate Lane (30mph), Lathom
A6068 Keighley Road (30mph), Laneshawbridge
A678 Burnley Road, Nr St. James C.E. Primary School (30mph), Altham
A49 Wigan Road (30mph), Euxton
B6254, Arkholme, Nr Arkholme Primary School (30mph), Arkholme
A6 Garstang Rd, From Watling Street Rd To Moor Lane (30mph), Preston
A587 Broadway, Nr Larkholme Lane (30mph), Fleetwood
A59 Liverpool Road/Causeway Lane (30mph), Rufford
A59 Main Street (30mph), Gisburn
B5254 Leyland Road, Nr Coote Lane (30mph), Lostock Hall
Speed Management:
Channel Way, Ashton On Ribble (30mph)
A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), Preston
B5252, Euxton Lane (30mph), Chorley
B6251 Manchester Road, (30mph), Barnoldswick
M6, Between Junctions 32 & 33 (70mph) Near To The Jepps Lane Over Bridge
Birch Green Road (30mph), Skelmersdale
A677, Copy Nook, Nr Gate St (30mph), Blackburn
B5197, Prescot Road (30mph), Aughton
North Park Drive (30mph), Blackpool
Simonstone Lane (30mph), Simonstone
Inner Promenade (30mph), St Annes
A673 Bolton Rd (30mph), Anderton
B5269, Woodplumpton Lane (30mph), Broughton
Red Lees Road, Nr The Long Causeway (30mph), Cliviger
North Promenade, St Annes (30mph)
A584, Promenade / Fleetwood Road (30mph), Blackpool
B5258 Warren Drive (30mph), Thornton Cleveleys
A6119 Brownhill Drive (50mph), Blackburn
Rawlinson Lane (30mph), Heath Charnock
A6177, Haslingden Road, Nr Hospital, Blackburn
Blackburn Rd (30mph), Higher Wheelton
A584, Queens Promenade, Norbreck (30mph), Blackpool
Whittingham Lane (30mph), Goosnargh
M65, Between Junctions 7 & 8 (70mph), Altham Lane
Halton Road (30mph), Halton
Motorways:
M6
M61
M55
M65