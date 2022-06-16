Stretch of M65 between Burnley and Accrington to be upgraded as part of £128m. improvement works

A total of £2.5 million will be spent renewing the safety barrier in the verge along the M65 between Burnley and Accrington.

National Highways, today, outlined a multi-million-pound package of wear and tear repairs and improvements across the North-West during the next 12 months.

The announcement comes as the Government continues its drive to level up transport in regions right across the country, investing in vital infrastructure and boosting both connections and local economies.

Key motorway routes like the M56, M6, M60, M62 and M65 as well as major A roads such as the A595 and A56 are all included in the planned ‘renewals’ package which is in addition to day-to-day repairs and maintenance.

In total, National Highways is spending more than £128.9 million up to the end of next March on 116 renewals schemes across Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Lancashire and Cumbria.

Alan Shepherd, National Highways’ regional director for the North West, said: “Hundreds of thousands of drivers rely on National Highways motorways and major A-roads daily for work journeys, home deliveries and the movement of goods and services, so it’s essential that we keep them in a good condition to ensure safety and reliability.