Speed cameras in Burnley and Pendle: these are the 8 locations for February
Each month, the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership release a list of enforcement sites where mobile speed vans will be located, with the aim of helping motorists drive at an appropriate and safe speed within designated limits.
The LRSP site states: “All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations. Sites are chosen based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, or where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area, along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera. Please remember our safety camera enforcement vehicles can visit any of our sites at any time.”
Here are the locations they will aim to visit in February:
Lancashire RoadWatch
A671 Westway (30mph), Burnley.
A679 Accrington Road (30mph), Hapton.
A682 Manchester Road (30mph), Burnley.
A678 Burnley Road, Nr St. James C.E. Primary School (30mph), Altham.
A6068 Keighley Road (30mph), Laneshawbridge.
Speed Management
B6251 Manchester Road, (30mph), Barnoldswick.
Red Lees Road, Nr The Long Causeway (30mph), Cliviger.
Simonstone Lane (30mph), Simonstone.
Motorways
M55. M6. M61. M65.