Each month, the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership release a list of enforcement sites where mobile speed vans will be located, with the aim of helping motorists drive at an appropriate and safe speed within designated limits.

The LRSP site states: “All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations. Sites are chosen based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, or where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area, along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera. Please remember our safety camera enforcement vehicles can visit any of our sites at any time.”