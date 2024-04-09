Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in Brunshaw Avenue say they regularly see motorists and bikers exceeding the road’s 20mph speed limit and fear the behaviour will cause a serious accident.

They are urging Lancashire County Council to install speed bumps to help slow drivers down. Sylvia Carthy also believes more police visibility would act as a deterrent.

“The problem is cars speeding up and down Brunshaw Avenue, particularly on the bend. Some of them are going 50 miles an hour. They can get away with it because there's nobody around here. Nothing, no cameras. They've got signs up, saying ‘Slow down, save lives’. But people are still speeding. It's dangerous.

"If things like the speed bumps aren't put in place, someone's going to die. Tragic accidents are going to happen.”

Sylvia says some drivers treat the road “like a race track”, adding it is “frightening” for pedestrians like herself. She is particularly concerned for the children, elderly people and pets living in the area, saying that her own cat was clipped by a car.

Her neighbour, Michael Gray, who is in his 80s, said: “It's terrible. I moved up here from London in 2009, and it seemed to be alright at that time. But it's really getting worse.

Residents Michael Gray and Sylvia Carthy fear speeding in Brunshaw Avenue, Burnley, could lead to a fatal accident.

“I would just like to see LCC put some road bumps in the road. That would be the solution to the problem.”

Tony Crook, road safety manager for Lancashire County Council, said: "We are aware of the concerns raised by residents about speeding on Brunshaw Avenue, and carried out an assessment in September, which showed most vehicles to be travelling above the 20mph speed limit at around 26mph.

"In response to this, we put up temporary signs from October to December to alert drivers to the community concerns, and remind them of the speed limit. We will be repeating this from April to June, as well as deploying one of our electronic signs with a message to drivers during the summer.

"Following this, we will reassess vehicle speeds, and if necessary work with the police to consider any further actions which may be needed."