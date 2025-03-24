There is severe congestion on the M65 in Burnley this afternoon due to recovery work and a vehicle fire.

The congestion, which has been on going since this morning, is affecting the M65 westbound at junction 10 Cavalry Way (Burnley and Padiham to junction 12 Churchill Close (Brierfield) turn off.

Drivers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes which is increasing as more cars hit the road for the schoolrun.