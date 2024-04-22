Section of M65 closed after fuel spillage

Motorists are being urged to avoid a section of the M65 following a collision.
By John Deehan
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 17:12 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 17:31 BST
The eastbound carriageway at junction 13 has been closed due a fuel spillage as a result of the incident, which took place at junction 14 in Colne.

A police spokesman said: “Please plan your route accordingly to avoid the area.”

