Section of M65 closed after fuel spillage
Motorists are being urged to avoid a section of the M65 following a collision.
The eastbound carriageway at junction 13 has been closed due a fuel spillage as a result of the incident, which took place at junction 14 in Colne.
A police spokesman said: “Please plan your route accordingly to avoid the area.”
