A busy main road into Burnley has now reopened following a serious accident.

The air ambulance was called to the scene of an accident in Padiham Road, involving a motorcyclist, this afternoon, prompting the closure of the road.

Emergency services were called just before 3pm and the road reopened around 7pm.

Police had been directing traffic away from Padiham Road, close to the Tim Bobbin pub and the closure was between Ightenhill Park Lane and Stephenson Drive.