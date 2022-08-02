Road closures: one M65 closure for Burnley drivers to look out for this month

Drivers in and around Burnley will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this month.

By John Deehan
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 8:47 am

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

The M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 8 to 10, will be closed from 8pm, August 15 to 6am, August 17.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

