Road closures needed for final stage of Padiham improvements

The work is due to run from Tuesday, August 3rd until Friday, August 27th.

A programme of work along Church Street has already resulted in a range of improvements aimed at making the town more attractive and safer for shoppers and visitors, including wider high-quality pavements, traffic calming, and better public transport facilities.

The final stage, which will see Burnley Road resurfaced and improvements made to pedestrian facilities, is due to take place between Tuesday, August 3rd and Friday, August 27th, and will need the road to be closed to through-traffic with diversions in place.

The work has been carefully planned to minimise disruption to visitors and businesses as far as possible, and facilitate access to large vehicles for deliveries, with two separate closures in place on Burnley Road as the project progresses to allow this.

From Tuesday, August 3rd to Friday, August 13th, the northern section of Burnley Road will be closed from the junction with Church Street, Gawthorpe Street and Moor Lane to Sowerby Street for work to remove the existing road surface, reset drainage grates and access points for utilities, and install raised pedestrian crossing points.

This section will then be reopened with Burnley Road being closed south of Sowerby Street to the pedestrian crossing where Burnley Road crosses the River Calder until Friday 20 August to allow the road to be resurfaced and road markings to be replaced.

This section will then be re-opened and the northern section of Burnley Road will be closed again until Friday, August 27th, for the completion of work to the road surface and road markings.

Access will be maintained for businesses at all times, however diversions will be in place for through-traffic via Burnley Road (A671), Padiham Road (A671), Kiddrow Lane (A646), Liverpool Road (A646), Accrington Road (A679), Burnley Road (A679), Accrington Bypass (A56), Higher Shuttleworth (A6068), Blackburn Road (A678) and Church Street (A671).

County Coun. Charlie Edwards, Lancashire County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "These improvements in Padiham are already looking really good and will help to attract visitors to spend more time and money in the town centre, as well as encouraging businesses to invest in future.

"We've worked closely with Burnley Council to develop these plans, and are grateful for the patience people have shown while the work has been carried out.

"The project is almost complete, and will be worth it when we get there, however we can only safely make these final improvements to Burnley Road while the road is closed to through-traffic.

"We're particularly aware of the need to maintain access to businesses for large vehicles which is why we're carrying out the resurfacing in phases to minimise disruption as far as possible.

"Most local traffic will be able to take shorter alternative routes, however the signed diversion which will be in place is suitable for all vehicles."

The improvements are part of the North West Burnley Growth Corridor scheme, which is investing more than £5m. in infrastructure improvements in Padiham.