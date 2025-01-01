Road closures and other major roadworks starting in Burnley tomorrow

By John Deehan
Published 1st Jan 2025, 10:00 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 13:56 GMT
Numerous roadworks are set to begin across Burnley from tomorrow.

With disruptions lasting from one day to two weeks, motorists are encouraged to either avoid the affected areas or allow extra time when planning their journeys.

ALLENDALE STREET, BURNLEY

Dates: Jan 2, 2025 - Jan 15, 2025

Restrictions: Multi-way signals

Works: [Utility asset works] Replace 30m of gas main with associated connections and services

Operator: Cadent Gas Limited

APPLECROSS DRIVE, BURNLEY

Dates: Jan 2, 2025 - Jan 6, 2025

Restrictions: Some carriageway incursion

Works: [Utility asset works] Excavate in footway to locate / install tee for customer connection

Operator: VIRGIN MEDIA

BELVEDERE ROAD, BURNLEY

Dates: Jan 3, 2025 - Jan 6, 2025

Restrictions: Two-way signals

Works: [Utility asset works] BURNLEY - 1183504 - Core drill and lay approx 2m duct - In Footway/Carriageway

Operator: BT

GANNOW LANE, BURNLEY

Dates: Jan 2, 2025 - Jan 15, 2025

Restrictions: Some carriageway incursion

Works: [Utility asset works] Connection only notice in relation to works on Allendale Street

Operator: Cadent Gas Limited

HERBERT STREET, PADIHAM

Dates: Jan 2, 2025 - Jan 6, 2025

Restrictions: Some carriageway incursion

Works: [Utility asset works] Excavate in footway to clear blockage for customer connection

Operator: VIRGIN MEDIA

LIVERPOOL ROAD, BURNLEY

Dates: Jan 2, 2025 - Jan 18, 2025

Restrictions: Some carriageway incursion

Works: [Utility asset works] Connection only notice in relation to works on lower Rosegrove Lane

Operator: Cadent Gas Limited

MARSDEN ROAD, BURNLEY

Dates: Jan 2, 2025 - Jan 6, 2025

Restrictions: Give and take

Works: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Renew / Raise / Lower frame and cover on joint box in FW.

Operator: BT

OAKWOOD CLOSE, BURNLEY

Dates: Jan 3, 2025 - Jan 7, 2025

Restrictions: Some carriageway incursion

Works: [Utility asset works] Excavate in footway to locate / install tee for customer connection

Operator: VIRGIN MEDIA

REAR 337 TO 347 COLNE ROAD, BURNLEY

Dates: Jan 2, 2025 - Jan 3, 2025

Restrictions: Some carriageway incursion

Works: [Utility asset works] replace damaged pole

Operator: BT

SLADE LANE, PADIHAM

Dates: Jan 2, 2025 - Jan 6, 2025

Restrictions: Two-way signals

Works: [Utility asset works] Renew / Raise / Lower frame and cover on joint box in FW.

Operator: BT

ST JAMES’ STREET, BURNLEY

Dates: Jan 3, 2025 - Jan 7, 2025

Restrictions: Some carriageway incursion

Works: [Utility asset works] Excavate in footway to locate / install tee for customer connection

Operator: VIRGIN MEDIA

WHITE STREET, BURNLEY

Dates: Jan 2, 2025 - Jan 15, 2025

Restrictions: Some carriageway incursion

Works: [Utility asset works] Replace 107m of gas main with 13 associated connections and services

Operator: Cadent Gas Limited

