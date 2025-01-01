Road closures and other major roadworks starting in Burnley tomorrow
With disruptions lasting from one day to two weeks, motorists are encouraged to either avoid the affected areas or allow extra time when planning their journeys.
ALLENDALE STREET, BURNLEY
Dates: Jan 2, 2025 - Jan 15, 2025
Restrictions: Multi-way signals
Works: [Utility asset works] Replace 30m of gas main with associated connections and services
Operator: Cadent Gas Limited
APPLECROSS DRIVE, BURNLEY
Dates: Jan 2, 2025 - Jan 6, 2025
Restrictions: Some carriageway incursion
Works: [Utility asset works] Excavate in footway to locate / install tee for customer connection
Operator: VIRGIN MEDIA
BELVEDERE ROAD, BURNLEY
Dates: Jan 3, 2025 - Jan 6, 2025
Restrictions: Two-way signals
Works: [Utility asset works] BURNLEY - 1183504 - Core drill and lay approx 2m duct - In Footway/Carriageway
Operator: BT
GANNOW LANE, BURNLEY
Dates: Jan 2, 2025 - Jan 15, 2025
Restrictions: Some carriageway incursion
Works: [Utility asset works] Connection only notice in relation to works on Allendale Street
Operator: Cadent Gas Limited
HERBERT STREET, PADIHAM
Dates: Jan 2, 2025 - Jan 6, 2025
Restrictions: Some carriageway incursion
Works: [Utility asset works] Excavate in footway to clear blockage for customer connection
Operator: VIRGIN MEDIA
LIVERPOOL ROAD, BURNLEY
Dates: Jan 2, 2025 - Jan 18, 2025
Restrictions: Some carriageway incursion
Works: [Utility asset works] Connection only notice in relation to works on lower Rosegrove Lane
Operator: Cadent Gas Limited
MARSDEN ROAD, BURNLEY
Dates: Jan 2, 2025 - Jan 6, 2025
Restrictions: Give and take
Works: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Renew / Raise / Lower frame and cover on joint box in FW.
Operator: BT
OAKWOOD CLOSE, BURNLEY
Dates: Jan 3, 2025 - Jan 7, 2025
Restrictions: Some carriageway incursion
Works: [Utility asset works] Excavate in footway to locate / install tee for customer connection
Operator: VIRGIN MEDIA
REAR 337 TO 347 COLNE ROAD, BURNLEY
Dates: Jan 2, 2025 - Jan 3, 2025
Restrictions: Some carriageway incursion
Works: [Utility asset works] replace damaged pole
Operator: BT
SLADE LANE, PADIHAM
Dates: Jan 2, 2025 - Jan 6, 2025
Restrictions: Two-way signals
Works: [Utility asset works] Renew / Raise / Lower frame and cover on joint box in FW.
Operator: BT
ST JAMES’ STREET, BURNLEY
Dates: Jan 3, 2025 - Jan 7, 2025
Restrictions: Some carriageway incursion
Works: [Utility asset works] Excavate in footway to locate / install tee for customer connection
Operator: VIRGIN MEDIA
WHITE STREET, BURNLEY
Dates: Jan 2, 2025 - Jan 15, 2025
Restrictions: Some carriageway incursion
Works: [Utility asset works] Replace 107m of gas main with 13 associated connections and services
Operator: Cadent Gas Limited
