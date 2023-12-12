News you can trust since 1877
Road accident limits traffic to one lane on Cavalry Way at Burnley's Gannow roundabout

A road accident has caused a traffic jam at one of Burnley’s busiest junctions this morning.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 12th Dec 2023, 10:27 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 10:27 GMT
The collision, on Cavalry Way by Gannow roudabout, is currently down to one lane. Access to the M65 in both directions is unaffected at the moment, but police have warned the area is extremely busy and to take this into account when planning your journey.

