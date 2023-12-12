Road accident limits traffic to one lane on Cavalry Way at Burnley's Gannow roundabout
A road accident has caused a traffic jam at one of Burnley’s busiest junctions this morning.
The collision, on Cavalry Way by Gannow roudabout, is currently down to one lane. Access to the M65 in both directions is unaffected at the moment, but police have warned the area is extremely busy and to take this into account when planning your journey.