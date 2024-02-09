Rail campaign group SELRAP AGM to be held at Colne Town Hall in March
The annual general meeting of SELRAP, the campaign group fighting to reinstate a train line between Skipton and Colne, is to be held at Colne Town Hall on March 11th.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Guest speakers on the night will be councillors from Lancashire County Council and Pendle Borough Council talking about the roles and responsibilities of the proposed devolved Lancashire Combined Authority.
The meeting, which starts at 7pm, will also be broadcast over Zoom.
For further information please email membership secretary Iain Hodgen on [email protected].