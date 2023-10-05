Burnley’s economy and growth boss, Coun. Mark Townsend, revealed the delay to the borough’s full council meeting.But he said he hoped to avoid further road closures and traffic disruption while the remainder of the project was completed.When work on the Town 2 Turf scheme started in January, the scheduled finish date was summer next year but now it has been put back to September 2024.The project aims to to improve pedestrian links between the the Clarets Turf Moor stadium area and Burnley town centre and The Weavers Triangle creating a regeneration corridor.Coun. Townsend told colleagues: “Works to Harry Potts Way are complete and we have had positive feedback from the public and the football club.“Works to the culvert, including stone cleaning and re-painting have been completed over the summer.“The Yorkshire Street roundabout has been removed in readiness for works to create the new four-way junction with pedestrian crossings.“The overall program remains approximately eight weeks behind schedule with a projected completion of September 2024.“This is a long-running programme and there is still a lot of work to do there in terms of the subway, the traffic re-organisation all the way from the roundabout at the Keirby Hotel up to the traffic lights where Harry Potts Way commences.“So it still a huge programme to get through and it all has to be done now without closing the roads again because we had been promised that if we kept the roads closed for longer we could get the work done all in one go.“So that is something I am monitoring very closely to try and ensure that we have not more disruption on the scale we have had recently.”And Coun. Gail Barton said: “Regarding the Town 2 Turf transformation, anybody who has had had the pleasure of going round the Yorkshire Street former roundabout at the moment knows that you have to drive extremely carefully.”