Police warning after accident at Clitheroe road junction

Police have asked motorists to take care after a road accident in Clitheroe this afternoon.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 17th Jun 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 13:18 BST

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision in Whalley Road at the Barrow junction.

Drivers have been warned to take care as the traffic lights at the junction are now working. This has been reported to engineers who are du to be at the site later this afternoon.

Police have asked motorists to take care after a crash this afternoon at traffic lights that are not workingPolice have asked motorists to take care after a crash this afternoon at traffic lights that are not working
