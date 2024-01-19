Police warn that Sabden Road in Higham and Padiham is impassable to motorists due to icy conditions
Police have warned motorists that Sabden Road in Higham is currently impassable due to icy conditions.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Temperatures dropped well below freezing again last night and there were further snow flurries during the night and earlier this morning, making driving conditions treacherous.
A police spokesman said: “Please be aware that Sabden Road is currently impassible due to ice on the road. Please find an alternative route where possible.”