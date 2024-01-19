News you can trust since 1877
Police warn that Sabden Road in Higham and Padiham is impassable to motorists due to icy conditions

Police have warned motorists that Sabden Road in Higham is currently impassable due to icy conditions.
By Dominic Collis
Published 19th Jan 2024, 10:51 GMT
Temperatures dropped well below freezing again last night and there were further snow flurries during the night and earlier this morning, making driving conditions treacherous.

A police spokesman said: “Please be aware that Sabden Road is currently impassible due to ice on the road. Please find an alternative route where possible.”

