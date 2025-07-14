Police have closed two main roads into Burnley following an accident earlier this morning.

As we revealed earlier, police closed Centenary Way from the roundabout to the junction with Red Lion Street and also Finsley Gate is currently closed from the junction with Parker Lane to the junction with Exmouth Street due to a road traffic collision.

A police spokesman said: “We can let you know that the road is open for you to travel. Thank you again for your patience and drive safely on your onward journeys.”