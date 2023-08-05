News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Police close section of M65 towards Nelson and Colne after crash

Police have closed a section of the M65 towards Nelson and Colne this afternoon after an accident.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 5th Aug 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 14:15 BST

Drivers are facing delays travelling eastbound heading towards junction 13 and Nelson. Traffic is now backed up to Junction 12 and motorists are being diverted off the M65 at junction 13, near Nelson and Colne College.

Reports have been made on social media of a burnt out car between Nelson and Colne at the end of M65 and Boundary Mill.

Related topics:NelsonPoliceM65ColneTrafficDrivers