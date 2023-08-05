Police close section of M65 towards Nelson and Colne after crash
Police have closed a section of the M65 towards Nelson and Colne this afternoon after an accident.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 5th Aug 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 14:15 BST
Drivers are facing delays travelling eastbound heading towards junction 13 and Nelson. Traffic is now backed up to Junction 12 and motorists are being diverted off the M65 at junction 13, near Nelson and Colne College.
Reports have been made on social media of a burnt out car between Nelson and Colne at the end of M65 and Boundary Mill.