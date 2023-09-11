Police close Canning Street in both directions between the junctions of Princess Way and Active Way in Burnley after collision
Police have closed a road in Burnley due to a car accident this morning.
Canning Street is closed for its its full length in both directions between the junctions of Princess Way and Active Way. Emergency services are at the scene and drivers are asked to take an alternative route to avoid the area.