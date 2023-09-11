News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Police close Canning Street in both directions between the junctions of Princess Way and Active Way in Burnley after collision

Police have closed a road in Burnley due to a car accident this morning.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:06 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 10:06 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Canning Street is closed for its its full length in both directions between the junctions of Princess Way and Active Way. Emergency services are at the scene and drivers are asked to take an alternative route to avoid the area.

Related topics:PoliceBurnleyEmergency services