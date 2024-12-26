Police close Barrowford Road at junction of Greenhead Lane in Fence after traffic accident this evening
Police have closed a road in Fence this evening after a traffic accident.
Barrowford Road at the junction of Greenhead Lane is closed and police expect it will be shut for some time. Drivers are advised to find an alternatvive route if tralling in that direction.
