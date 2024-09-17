Police appeal for information after child involved in road traffic collision in Burnley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The police are appealing for information after a child was involved in a road traffic collision in Burnley.

The incident took place on Friday, September 6th, between 5-30pm and 6-30pm close to Burnley Wood Park in Branch Road.

Officers believe the vehicle involved was black and possibly an Audi.

A police spokesperson said: “We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this vehicle and driver to assist with our enquiries. If you know who the driver was, or you were the driver, please come forward.”

If you have an information, CCTV, DashCam or witnessed the incident, please ring 101, quoting log LC-20240907-0871 or email [email protected] or visit the Burnley Police Station front desk.