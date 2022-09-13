The M6 southbound was due to be closed between junction 33 (Hampson Green) and 32 (Broughton) this weekend for “essential bridge safety and maintenance work”.

However, National Highways has confirmed the closure has been postponed as “large numbers of people travel to the capital for ceremonial and commemorative events”.

John McNeill, National Highways, Head of Service delivery, East of England, said: “We expect the roads to be busy with people looking to travel into the capital and to other royal residences over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our traffic officer patrols will be out on the network to help anyone who might get into difficulty, but it’s important people remember to check their vehicle before setting off.

“The last thing anybody wants on the way to their destination is to have a vehicle breakdown. That’s why it’s really important that people spend a few minutes checking the condition of their tyres before setting off.”

All planned closures on motorways in and out of London will be paused from the start of this week until after the State Funeral on Monday, September 19.

The M6 southbound was due to be closed between junction 33 and 32 (Credit: Google)

This includes on motorways such as the M25, M11, M3, M4, and M23.

Additionally, all other closures on the motorway network nationally will be postponed for the duration of the extended bank holiday weekend.

Existing roadworks will also be removed where possible, with cones and temporary signals withdrawn from 6am on Friday, September 16 and not put back in place until Tuesday, September 20.

The postponement of roadwork closures – both through the week and over the Bank Holiday weekend – will specifically apply to motorways.

Works on A-roads will be assessed on a case-by-case basis depending on their impact.

Highways bosses respond to chaotic weekend scenes on M6

The announcement came after closures on the same stretch of the M6 caused traffic chaos last weekend.

National Highways said it was “sincerely sorry” for the severe delays which left thousands of drivers trapped in miles of queuing traffic,

After being flooded with complaints, the agency has vowed to rethink how it deals with future closures.

What should I do check to make sure my vehicle is roadworthy?

National Highways is urging drivers to make simple checks to make sure their vehicle is roadworthy.

Things to consider are:

Tyres: Ensure tyre pressures are suitable for the load and check the condition of tyres, including the spare. Look out for cuts or wear across the whole tyre including sidewall.

Engine oil: Check oil levels regularly and top up if needed. Take your car back to the garage if you’re topping up more than usual.

Water: Always keep your screen wash topped up with a good ratio of water and screen wash to maximise the cleaning efficiency so you can clear debris or dirt off your windscreen easily.

Lights: If your indicators, hazard lights, headlights, fog lights, reverse lights or brake lights are not functioning properly, you are putting yourself and your family at risk. In addition, your vehicle may fail its MOT.

Fuel: Before setting out make sure you have enough fuel to get to your destination. Running out of fuel can put you, your family and other road users at risk unnecessarily.

If people experience problems with their vehicle and can’t leave the motorway, they should always try to go left - to an emergency area, a hard shoulder, motorway services or slip road hard shoulder.