Parents looking for ideas to entertain the kids over the summer holidays are being urged to benefit from cheap bus fares to visit Lancashire County Council's museums.

To get a taste of the interconnected services that Lancashire offers, County Coun. Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport, caught the bus to Clitheroe Castle Museum.

He took advantage of the £2 flat fare to travel to Clitheroe Interchange on the X bus service.

Coun. Swarbrick said: "There are some great offers on bus tickets running at the moment and we want local families to make the most of them in the summer holidays. When I travelled by bus myself to Clitheroe Castle Museum, it was an easy way to travel, and a fantastic place for families to spend the day.

Lancashire County Coun. Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport, catching the bus to visit Clitheroe Castle Museum.

"For great value, hassle free journeys, I'd tell families to try the bus for a day out. It's a maximum of £2 for single bus journeys every day."

With the new weekender ticket, families can buy a day ticket on the bus on a Saturday for free travel on Sunday. Kids under five always travel free.

There are six county council museums to explore across Lancashire, each offering fun-filled days out to keep the kids entertained in the summer holidays and beyond.

Simply visit the What's On page on the council's website to find plenty of exciting activities planned this summer, with most museums open until the October half-term.

Find out more about our bus ticket offers and the different museums you can visit at www.lancashire.gov.uk/publictransport