Motorists urged to avoid Manchester Road and Rossendale Road after police snow warning
Police are urging motorists to avoid two of Burnley’s busiest roads as heavy snow continues to fall across the borough.
Officers say Manchester Road and Rossendale Road are “barely passable” as a result of snow and ice. They are asking drivers to take alternative routes.
A yellow weather warning is currently in place across the region, and is expected to last until 6am tomorrow.