Motorists urged to avoid Manchester Road and Rossendale Road after police snow warning

Police are urging motorists to avoid two of Burnley’s busiest roads as heavy snow continues to fall across the borough.
By John Deehan
Published 8th Feb 2024, 16:50 GMT
Officers say Manchester Road and Rossendale Road are “barely passable” as a result of snow and ice. They are asking drivers to take alternative routes.

A yellow weather warning is currently in place across the region, and is expected to last until 6am tomorrow.

