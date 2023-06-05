Yorkshire Street is due to be closed for around six weeks from today (Monday) for essential maintenance to the aqueduct, which carries the Leeds and Liverpool canal over the main road.

Diversion routes for all vehicles will be signed on the approaches to Yorkshire Street, however pedestrians will be able to pass below the bridge as normal. The road will be closed either side of the bridge, with access for properties and businesses on Yorkshire Street available from the Harry Potts Way end.

The maintenance is not part of the Town2Turf scheme currently taking place in the area, but has been timed to take place at the same time to avoid further disruption and ensure that all work to the aqueduct is completed before the start of the new football season.

Yorkshire Street is due to be closed for around six weeks from today for essential maintenance to the aqueduct. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

County Coun. Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Carrying out repairs and maintenance to a structure as big as Yorkshire Street Aqueduct in such a busy area will always involve some level of disruption, and I'm grateful for people's patience while we do this vital work.”

The work to the bridge is needed to make sure it retains its strength and prolong its life by preventing corrosion. It involves grit blasting and painting the underside of the bridge, as well as some concrete repairs.

The diversion for vehicles, which will be in place at all times during the work, will be via Church Street, Colne Road, Eastern Avenue and Belvedere Road, and vice versa.