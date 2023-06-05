News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

Motorists advised to plan journeys as Yorkshire Street in Burnley closed for six weeks for bridge maintenance work

A major road leading into Burnley town centre has closed today for six weeks as maintenance work to a historic bridge is carried out.
By Dominic Collis
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 15:33 BST

Yorkshire Street is due to be closed for around six weeks from today (Monday) for essential maintenance to the aqueduct, which carries the Leeds and Liverpool canal over the main road.

Diversion routes for all vehicles will be signed on the approaches to Yorkshire Street, however pedestrians will be able to pass below the bridge as normal. The road will be closed either side of the bridge, with access for properties and businesses on Yorkshire Street available from the Harry Potts Way end.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The maintenance is not part of the Town2Turf scheme currently taking place in the area, but has been timed to take place at the same time to avoid further disruption and ensure that all work to the aqueduct is completed before the start of the new football season.

Yorkshire Street is due to be closed for around six weeks from today for essential maintenance to the aqueduct. Photo: Kelvin StuttardYorkshire Street is due to be closed for around six weeks from today for essential maintenance to the aqueduct. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Yorkshire Street is due to be closed for around six weeks from today for essential maintenance to the aqueduct. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Most Popular
Read More
Traffic delays expected as work begins on Yorkshire Street in Burnley

County Coun. Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Carrying out repairs and maintenance to a structure as big as Yorkshire Street Aqueduct in such a busy area will always involve some level of disruption, and I'm grateful for people's patience while we do this vital work.”

The work to the bridge is needed to make sure it retains its strength and prolong its life by preventing corrosion. It involves grit blasting and painting the underside of the bridge, as well as some concrete repairs.

The diversion for vehicles, which will be in place at all times during the work, will be via Church Street, Colne Road, Eastern Avenue and Belvedere Road, and vice versa.

Yorkshire Street is due to be closed for around six weeks from today for essential maintenance to the aqueduct. Photo: Kelvin StuttardYorkshire Street is due to be closed for around six weeks from today for essential maintenance to the aqueduct. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Yorkshire Street is due to be closed for around six weeks from today for essential maintenance to the aqueduct. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Related topics:MotoristsBurnleyLeedsLiverpool