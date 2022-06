Emergency services were called to reports a motorcyclist had crashed on the A671 between Read and Whalley on Sunday morning (June 12).

The motorcyclist crashed after “losing control of their bike” on a sharp right-hand bend, police said.

The stretch of road is locally known as 'Devil's Elbow'.

Crews worked together to administer advanced trauma care to stabilise the man prior to the arrival of the air and land ambulance.

The motorcyclist, a 48-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this stage.