Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree in Whalley
A man has died after his motorbike crashed into a tree in Whalley.
The 56-year-old was travelling from Clitheroe towards Langho on the A59 when he came off the carriageway and collided with a tree at around 2.30pm yesterday (June 6).
The man, from Liverpool, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, officers confirmed today (June 7).
Sgt Laura Kendall, of Lancashire Police's Tactical Operations, said: "These are very sad and tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the rider and his family at this time.
"We are appealing to anyone who saw the collision, or may have dashcam footage showing what happened, to come forward."
Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 0826 of June 6.
