Manchester Airport: Lancashire holidaymakers face more flight disruption and long queues

Only yesterday, hundreds of TUI passengers were left stunned after receiving a text message informing them that their trips were cancelled after waiting for upto eight hours.

This morning (Monday) Twitter was awash with complaints from fed-up travellers.

Daniel Wilkinson tweeted ‘120 minutes to get through the terminal this morning (perhaps better than expected), but have now been sat on the plane on the tarmac for an hour, due to a 40 minute delay with the bags being loaded! #CorendonAirlines’

Channing tweeted ‘Filled with so much dread and anxiety about going on holiday tomorrow. Had a bit of a cry this morning cause I know we’re gonna be delayed and travelling with 2 kids is gonna be so tough on them #t2’

Staff shortages are leading to queues as air travel bounces back from the Covid shutdown.

Manchester Airport apologised for delays in a statement posted on Twitter at around 8.30am.

"We are aware of challenge being faced by a number of airlines and handling agents, which is leading to delays at check-in and baggage reclaim for some passengers.

Travellers queue at Manchester Airport

"Airlines and their ground handlers are responsible for their own check-in and baggage handling services.

"Passengers are advised to direct any questions or concerns about these issues, or anything relating to their flight, to their airline, who will be best placed to respond. However, this is not the experience we want passengers to have at Manchester Airport and we are sorry to hear customers have faced disruption.

"We are in contact with the senior management teams of the relevant airlines and ground handlers to understand the cause of these issues, and to support their efforts to resolve them as quickly as possible. Our colleagues are on hand in the terminal to provide assistance to customers and we are working hard to ensure security waiting times are as quick as possible.