M65 reopens after emergency bridge repairs

The M65 has fully re-opened following emergency overnight bridge repairs, says Highways England.
The motorway was closed between junctions 5 for Shadsworth and 4 for Blackburn South after a fault was spotted at around 10.30am on Tuesday.
Emergency repairs were carried out overnight to repair an expansion joint.
The road reopened at around 4am on Wednesday.
A spokesman for Highways England said: "The M65 westbound is now open following the emergency carriageway repairs.
"Thank you for your patience whilst the essential works were completed."
Drivers suffered severe delays during the closure.