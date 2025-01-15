Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have closed a section of the M65 due to a concern for safety this evening.

Junction 9 Rosegrove interchange to junction 10 Burnley Barracks, both east and west bound, is expected to be closed for some time while officers assess the situation.

Lancashire Police have asked motorists to either delay their journey or find an alternative route, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination. A spokesman said: “As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today."