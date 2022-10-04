M6: Queuing rush hour traffic and long delays near Preston after M61 partially closed following crash

The crash closed two lanes on the M61 southbound near junction 9 (Clayton Brook) at approximately 1.45pm on Tuesday (October 4).

Police confirmed it was a “damage-only collision” but the closure resulted in long delays on the M6 southbound.

The scene on the M6 southbound near junction 31a (Haighton)

Traffic backed up to junction 32 (Broughton) on the M6 southbound and junction 1 on the M55 eastbound.

Severe delays of 28 minutes were reported in the area, with an average speed of 10mph.