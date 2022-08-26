M6, M55, M61 and M65 traffic news LIVE: Long delays as thousands of bank holiday travellers descend on motorway network
Here's all the latest from the M6, M55, M61 and M65 as Lancashire residents head off to enjoy the August bank holiday weekend.
Follow our live blog for the latest updates:
Last updated: Friday, 26 August, 2022, 16:26
Key Events
- Crash on M6 southbound between junctions 34 and 33
- 3.10pm - Heavy traffic building on M6 northbound and M61 northbound near Preston
Latest traffic map of the area
Congestion building on M55 eastbound
No planned full closures tonight
Witness appeal after motorcyclist suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Freckleton crash
A Vauxhall Corsa collided with a man riding a Suzuki motorbike travelling in the opposite direction in Kirkham Road at around 9.25am on Tuesday (August 23).
The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s from Freckleton, suffered a “serious injury to his leg” and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his 30s, also from Freckleton, was not injured.
Sgt Craig Booth, from Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “We are urging any witnesses who saw what happened and have yet to speak to police to get in touch.”
Click HERE to read the full story.