M6, M55, M61 and M65 LIVE: Traffic updates as Easter bank holiday weekend begins
Drivers are being warned to expect long delays on the roads as the Easter bank holiday weekend gets underway.
Follow our live blog below for the latest updates:
M6, M55, M61, M65 traffic news: Heavy traffic as thousands start Bank Holiday getaway
There are long delays on the A585 towards the Skippool roundabout this afternoon.
There were reports the temporary traffic lights were not working, but residents in the area said the issue has since been resolved.
Severe delays of 44 minutes on M6 Northbound between J2 (Standish) and J31 (Samlesbury).
Average speed ten mph.
Nick Powell, AA Patrol of the Year, said: “With the Easter weekend being the first opportunity of the year for some real family time, it’s tempting to throw the bags in the boot and get going.
“But whether you’re visiting family or indulging in some retail therapy, it’s important to prepare your car for the journey before heading off.
“A few simple checks could stop car trouble from interrupting your plans so it’s well worth taking ten minutes to check your oil, coolant and windscreen wash levels.”
- Ensure you have plenty of fuel or EV charge in case of long delays and check all the lights are working.
- Check the tyre pressures (check when tyres are cold and increase pressure for heavy loads if necessary) and tread depth – not forgetting the spare if you have one.
- If you’re towing a caravan or trailer, check tyres for cracks or bulges, especially if they’ve been left standing for a while.
- As well as your snacks, drinks and road trip playlist, and car games, pack some must-haves for long journeys like a sat-nav or atlas, a fully charged mobile phone and any time-dependent medication in case of delays.
- Allow plenty of extra time for the journey as the roads will be busy. Check your route before you go and try to travel when it’s quieter – early morning or later evening are best if you want to beat the rush.
According to the RAC, major roads will be busiest between 10am and 4pm on Good Friday.
Drivers are being urged to avoid these times if they want a smoother journey.
On Saturday 8 April, the busiest time to drive is estimated to be between 11am and 2pm.
Sunday is expected to see the least travel disruption with major roads particularly busy between 12pm and 2pm.
Come Monday 10 April, traffic will once again be at its worst between 12pm and 2pm.
Queueing traffic on M61 northbound at J30 (M61 interchange).
Congestion to J8 (Chorley).
Travel time is around 23 minutes.
Average speed ten mph.