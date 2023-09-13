Lancashire traffic updates as motorists face delays on M6, M61 and M65 near Preston
There are delays of around 30 minutes on the M65 near Preston this morning (Wednesday, September 13).
There are currently delays eastbound towards Blackburn with heavy congestion around junction 1 – where the M65 joins the M6 at Bamber Bridge, and at junction 2 – where the M65 and M61 meet near Walton Summit.
National Highways say normal traffic conditions are expected to return by 9am.
No accidents have been reported.